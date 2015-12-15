October 14 Prep Sports Roundup

Cross Country

Hood River Valley grabbed five of the top ten places to hold off host Putnam in the boys’ portion of a Northwest Oregon Conference race. Gus VandenHouvel was third and Joshua Carley fourth to led HRV. The Eagle girls finished second behind Sandy, as HRV’s Savina Davis outpaced the field by nearly two and a half minutes to easily win the race.

The Dalles girls finished third at the Estacada Invitational. Flamingo Ducyk was the top Riverhawk finisher in fifth. The Dalles was 11th in the boys race, led by Luke Sorenson in 20th.

LaCenter topped Columbia and Kalama in a three-school Trico League race in White Salmon. Lilah Zimmerman and Kathryn O’Connor finished one-two for CHS atop the girls’ race. The Bruins’ Colby Clark finished third in the boys’ race.

Stevenson won the girls’ half of a four school Trico meet at King’s Way Christian. Daisy Jones and A’Layjha Johnson had a one-two finish for the Bulldogs. Stevenson was second to a dominant Seton Catholic squad in the boys’ race. Colton Hollis was the top Bulldog finisher in ninth.