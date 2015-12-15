October 13 Prep Sports Roundup

Boys Soccer

Centennial 2, Hood River Valley 1

The Dalles 3, Gladstone 3: The draw drops The Dalles into a tie for first in the Tri-Valley Conference with Madras.

Girls Soccer

Hood River Valley 6, Centennial 1: HRV remains tied with Centennial atop the Northwest Oregon Conference.

The Dalles 7, Gladstone 0: The Riverhawks registered their ninth shutout of the season.

King’s Way Christian 1, Columbia 0

Fort Vancouver 3, Stevenson 0

Volleyball

Centennial def. Hood River Valley 25-11, 25-22, 25-13: Centennial moved to 10-0 in the Northwest Oregon Conference.

The Dalles def. Madras 3-0: The Riverhawks stay unbeaten in the TVC.

King’s Way Christian def. Columbia 3-2

Fort Vancouver def. Stevenson 3-1

Dufur def. South Wasco 3-0: The Rangers stay perfect in the Big Sky Conference and clinch at least a share of the league title.

Boys Water Polo

Hood River Valley 19, Hillsboro 5