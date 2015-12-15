October 13 Prep Sports Roundup

Boys Soccer
Centennial 2, Hood River Valley 1
The Dalles 3, Gladstone 3: The draw drops The Dalles into a tie for first in the Tri-Valley Conference with Madras.
Girls Soccer
Hood River Valley 6, Centennial 1: HRV remains tied with Centennial atop the Northwest Oregon Conference.
The Dalles 7, Gladstone 0: The Riverhawks registered their ninth shutout of the season.
King’s Way Christian 1, Columbia 0
Fort Vancouver 3, Stevenson 0
Volleyball
Centennial def. Hood River Valley 25-11, 25-22, 25-13: Centennial moved to 10-0 in the Northwest Oregon Conference.
The Dalles def. Madras 3-0: The Riverhawks stay unbeaten in the TVC.
King’s Way Christian def. Columbia 3-2
Fort Vancouver def. Stevenson 3-1
Dufur def. South Wasco 3-0: The Rangers stay perfect in the Big Sky Conference and clinch at least a share of the league title.
Boys Water Polo
Hood River Valley 19, Hillsboro 5