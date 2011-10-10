October 10-11 Prep Sports Roundup

Friday Schedule

Football

Milwaukie 28, Hood River Valley 25

The Dalles 31, Ontario 14

King’s Way Christian 40, Stevenson 14

Dufur 30, Echo 6

Jordan Valley 60, South Wasco 8

Volleyball

Sherman def. Southwest Christian 25-15, 25-19, 18-25, 26-24

Sherman def. Adrian 25-16, 25-14, 25-14

South Wasco def. Horizon Christian 25-8, 25-14, 25-13

Cross Country

The Dalles was seventh and Hood River Valley 12th in the boys’ varsity silver division at the Rose City Invitational. Tyson Long of The Dalles was 23rd and HRV’s Victor Coffman 27th. Syl Perrin of Hood River Valley was 26th in the girls’ varsity championship division, and The Dalles’ Abigail Pope was 37th in the girls’ varsity silver division.

Melody Stock of Trout Lake was third in the small schools’ girls varsity race at the Max Jensen Invitational in Richland.