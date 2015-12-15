October 1 Prep Sports Roundup

Boys Soccer

The Dalles 5, Molalla 0: The Riverhawks moved into a tie for second in the Tri-Valley Conference at 2-1.

Girls Soccer

The Dalles 5, Molalla 1: The Riverhawks stay unbeaten in Tri-Valley Conference play, in spite of giving up their first goal of the season in the seventh game of the year.

Columbia 6, Stevenson 0

Trout Lake 6, Toutle Lake 1

Volleyball

Pendleton def. Hood River Valley 25-16, 25-18, 25-17

Columbia def. Stevenson 3-0

Dufur def. Spray-Mitchell-Wheeler 25-14, 25-9, 25-14: Dufur remains atop the Big Sky Conference with eight straight wins.

Sherman def. Ione-Arlington 25-20, 25-18, 20-25, 14-25, 15-10: The Huskies are second in the BSC at 8-1.

Trout Lake-Glenwood def. Horizon Christian 3-0

Dufur def. Spray-Mitchell-Wheeler 25-14, 25-9, 25-14

South Wasco def. Lyle-Wishram-Klickitat 3-0

Boys Water Polo

Hood River Valley 6, Hillsboro 4

Girls Water Polo

Hood River Valley 13, Hillsboro 5