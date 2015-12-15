OCH Offers Insurance Help

One Community Health Patient Care Advocates will start a series of “Coverage Coffee Breaks” Thursday to provide free drop-in support for people enrolling for health insurance through the Oregon and Washington state marketplaces and Medicare and Medicaid. Shannon Saldivar of Saldivar Insurance says there are plenty of changes for people to educate themselves on, particularly at the federal level. The first “Coverage Coffee Break” will take place on Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the One Community Health’s clinic in The Dalles, with a second on November 14 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at OCH in Hood River. There will be other sessions in the next few weeks in White Salmon, Hood River, and The Dalles. For complete information go to onecommunityhealth.org.