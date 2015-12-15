NWPRD To Look At Redesign Of City Park

Northern Wasco Parks and Recreation District is looking for individuals to be part of a committee to redesign City Park in The Dalles. District Executive Director Scott Baker says the playground is nearing the end of its useful life, and the sewer line to the restroom is failing. He says the need to move the restroom to a different location to connect to a new sewer line leads to more questions about how the park is laid out. Baker adds they have done some intermediate improvements on City Park, and emphasizes there is a fairly lengthy timeline to go further, starting with gathering public input this year, gathering grant funds and getting a design done next year, with a goal of some construction beginning in 2027. Baker says a survey on what people would like to see at City Park should go on the district website at nwprd.org later this week. Those who would like to give input can email admin@nwprd.org.