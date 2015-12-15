NWCPUD Recognized On The Oregonian’s Workplace List

Northern Wasco County People’s Utility District has been recognized as one of The Oregonian’s Top Workplaces for 2025, marking the first time the utility has been on the list. NWCPUD ranked 20th among small employers in Oregon and Southwest Washington, with 115 total organizations earning recognition across all size categories. The Top Workplaces award is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a confidential third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC. The survey measures the employee experience across key themes including engagement, alignment, empowerment, respect and support, growth opportunities, and whether employees feel fairly valued. NWCPUD employees gave particularly high marks in several key areas, including highly recommending working at NWCPUD to others, and 93% feeling their job makes them part of something meaningful. In 2024, the utility was named one of Oregon Business magazine’s “100 Best Nonprofits to Work For” in the state.