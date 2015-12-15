NWCPUD Announces Economic Development Program Awards

Northern Wasco County People’s Utility District announced the recipients of its 2026 Economic Development Program, awarding funds to four organizations whose projects promote economic growth and community vitality within the PUD’s service territory. The PUD awarded $18,520 to Muirhead Canning for its “Freeze Drying in Wasco County” project that expands tradition into a new product line — and with it, the opportunity to bring even more visitors to the area. The expansion has already created new jobs at Muirhead’s Mill Creek Road facility. The Dalles Lions Club Charitable Trust received $10,000 to put toward funding toward a water feature for the new Federal Street Plaza. St. Peter’s Landmark Preservation received $7,500 for the Old St. Peter’s North Side Beautification project, which will replace a deteriorated curb and add a new sidewalk along the north side of one of The Dalles’ most iconic buildings. And Various Artists, LLC was awarded $2,500 toward The Golden Thread, a mural project in the alleyways of downtown The Dalles.