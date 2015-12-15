NSA Plan Amendment For Fire Rebuilds To Be Published

An amendment to the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area management plan that would streamline the permitting process to allow those whose lost their homes to fire this summer to rebuild is expected to be posted for public review early next week.  Wasco County Community Development Director Kelly Howsley-Glover says if the amendment is published Monday, there will then be a 30-day comment period, then the Columbia River Gorge Commission will hold a public hearing on November 12.  The goal is to have the amendment ready to go in late winter or early spring.  But Howsley-Glover pointed out it’s hard to pinpoint when the Secretary of Agriculture would sign off on the amendment when it gets to that point.

