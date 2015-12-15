NSA Management Plan Amendments For Rebuilding Gets Concurrence

The Secretary of Agriculture has concurred with amendments to the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area Management Plan designed to streamline the process for those who lost their homes in the Rowena and Burdoin fires last summer to rebuild. Wasco County Community Development Director and Rowena Long-term Recovery Group co-chair Kelly Howsley Glover told Wasco County Commissioners they are waiting for an official transmittal of the concurrence letter to arrive, and then they will have to send a letter back saying they will move forward with implementation. She says they hope to begin processing applications next week for allowing RV’s and temporary accessory storage units on fire-impacted properties. County Commissioner Scott Hege reported that Crestline Construction was making progress on debris removal from Rowena Fire properties, and should be finished with that task very soon.