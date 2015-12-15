November 7-8 Prep Sports Roundup

Oregon Class 4A Volleyball Quarterfinal

The Dalles def. Marshfield 32-30, 25-22, 25-22

The Dalles def. Henley 25-13, 25-20, 25-23

Championship: Marist def. The Dalles 25-15, 25-10, 25-20: Jazlynn Morris-Holmes was a unanimous first team all-league selection, while Cleo Corbin received second team honors.

Southwest Washington Class 1A Volleyball Tournament

Winner to State Match

Columbia def. Hoquiam 25-18, 25-16, 27-25: The Bruins advance to the Washington Class 1A Volleyball Tournament this Friday at the Yakima Valley Sun Dome. The Bruins will play Cascade Christian in a first round match Friday at 9 a.m.

Oregon Class 4A Girls Soccer Quarterfinal

The Dalles 3, Klamath Union 0: Ariana Gonzalez got the Riverhawks on the board in the 37th minute and Natalia Elias made it 2-0 in the final minute of the first half. Lilyana Gonzalez finished the scoring in the 68th minute, as The Dalles recorded its 13th shutout of the season. The Riverhawks will host Scappoose in a semi-final match on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Wahtonka.

Oregon Class 4A Boys Soccer Quarterfinal

North Marion 2, The Dalles 1 (PK 3-2): North Marion tied the game with just two minutes left, and prevailed in the penalty kick shootout.

Football

Oregon Class 5A First Round

West Albany 48, Hood River Valley 14

Oregon Class 1-A 8-Man First Round

North Douglas 36, Lyle-Wishram-Klickitat 30

Oregon Class 1A 6-Man First Round

Sherman 52, North Lake 12: Sherman goes to Eddyville for a quarterfinal game on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Cross Country State Meet Results

Oregon Class 5A

Hood River Valley Boys 6th…Sam Knoll 24th

Hood River Valley Girls 10th…Syl Perrin 10th, Savina Davis 29th

Oregon Class 4A

The Dalles Boys 4th…Tyson Long 13th, Luke Sorenson 15th

The Dalles Girls 6th…Flamingo Duyck 23rd

Oregon Class 1A

Melody Stock, Trout Lake…13th in 3A/2A/1A Girls

Trout Lake 9th in 2A/1A Boys…Nehemiah Davis 33rd

Washington Class 1A

Columbia Girls 11th…Lilah Zimmerman 21st

Stevenson Girls 16th

Columbia Boys 16th

Tuesday Schedule

Oregon Class 4A Girls Soccer Semi-Final

Scappoose vs. The Dalles, 2 p.m. at Wahtonka

Friday Schedule

Washington Class 1A Volleyball Tournament

First Round

Columbia vs. Cascade Christian, 9 a.m. at Yakima Valley Sun Dome

Oregon Class 1A 8-Man Football Quarter-Final

Perrydale at Dufur, 7 p.m.

Saturday Schedule

Oregon Class 1-A 6-Man Football Quarter-Final

Sherman at Eddyville, 1 p.m.