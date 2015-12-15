November 7-8 Prep Sports Roundup

Oregon Class 4A Volleyball Quarterfinal
The Dalles def. Marshfield 32-30, 25-22, 25-22
The Dalles def. Henley 25-13, 25-20, 25-23
Championship: Marist def. The Dalles 25-15, 25-10, 25-20: Jazlynn Morris-Holmes was a unanimous first team all-league selection, while Cleo Corbin received second team honors.
Southwest Washington Class 1A Volleyball Tournament
Winner to State Match
Columbia def. Hoquiam 25-18, 25-16, 27-25: The Bruins advance to the Washington Class 1A Volleyball Tournament this Friday at the Yakima Valley Sun Dome. The Bruins will play Cascade Christian in a first round match Friday at 9 a.m.
Oregon Class 4A Girls Soccer Quarterfinal
The Dalles 3, Klamath Union 0: Ariana Gonzalez got the Riverhawks on the board in the 37th minute and Natalia Elias made it 2-0 in the final minute of the first half. Lilyana Gonzalez finished the scoring in the 68th minute, as The Dalles recorded its 13th shutout of the season. The Riverhawks will host Scappoose in a semi-final match on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Wahtonka.
Oregon Class 4A Boys Soccer Quarterfinal
North Marion 2, The Dalles 1 (PK 3-2): North Marion tied the game with just two minutes left, and prevailed in the penalty kick shootout.
Football
Oregon Class 5A First Round
West Albany 48, Hood River Valley 14
Oregon Class 1-A 8-Man First Round
North Douglas 36, Lyle-Wishram-Klickitat 30
Oregon Class 1A 6-Man First Round
Sherman 52, North Lake 12: Sherman goes to Eddyville for a quarterfinal game on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Cross Country State Meet Results
Oregon Class 5A
Hood River Valley Boys 6th…Sam Knoll 24th
Hood River Valley Girls 10th…Syl Perrin 10th, Savina Davis 29th
Oregon Class 4A
The Dalles Boys 4th…Tyson Long 13th, Luke Sorenson 15th
The Dalles Girls 6th…Flamingo Duyck 23rd
Oregon Class 1A
Melody Stock, Trout Lake…13th in 3A/2A/1A Girls
Trout Lake 9th in 2A/1A Boys…Nehemiah Davis 33rd
Washington Class 1A
Columbia Girls 11th…Lilah Zimmerman 21st
Stevenson Girls 16th
Columbia Boys 16th
Tuesday Schedule
Oregon Class 4A Girls Soccer Semi-Final
Scappoose vs. The Dalles, 2 p.m. at Wahtonka
Friday Schedule
Washington Class 1A Volleyball Tournament
First Round
Columbia vs. Cascade Christian, 9 a.m. at Yakima Valley Sun Dome
Oregon Class 1A 8-Man Football Quarter-Final
Perrydale at Dufur, 7 p.m.
Saturday Schedule
Oregon Class 1-A 6-Man Football Quarter-Final
Sherman at Eddyville, 1 p.m.