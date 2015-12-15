November 6-7 Prep Sports Roundup

Oregon Class 4A Volleyball at North Bend

The Dalles finished fifth after winning their quarterfinal matchup with Cascade Christian 25-23, 28-26, 17-25, 23-25, 16-14, but dropped the semifinal to eventual champion Valley Catholic 25-17, 25-15, 25-17, and the third place match to Astoria 13-25, 25-22, 25-22, 21-25, 15-10. The Riverhawks’ Jazlynn Morris-Holmes was named to a second team spot on the All-Tournament Team.

Oregon Class 1A Volleyball at LaGrande

Dufur’s quest for a state championship fell just short, losing to North Lake 25-22, 20-25, 25-20, 25-23 in the final. The Rangers got there by defeating Echo 25-18, 25-9, 25-14, and Joseph 14-25, 25-23, 23-25, 25-16, 15-10. Dufur’s Hailee Pechanec was a unanimous all-tournament selection, and was joined on the first team by teammate Cadence Young. Ainslee Eiesland was named to the second team. Sherman lost its two matches, to Joseph 25-14, 25-27, 25-11, 25-17, and Echo 25-21, 25-17, 25-20. The Huskies’ Kiara Peters was named second team all-tournament.

Southwest Washington Class 1A Volleyball District Tournament

Hoquiam def. Columbia 25-19, 22-25, 25-22, 21-25, 15-11

Oregon Class 4A Girls Soccer Tournament

Quarterfinal

The Dalles 3, Estacada 1: The top-seeded Riverhawks allowed their second goal of the season, but dispatched the Tri-Valley Conference rival Rangers behind a hat trick by Ariana Gonzalez. The Riverhawks led 1-0 at half and made it 2-0 in the 47th minute. Estacada pulled within 2-1, but Gonzalez notched her third goal with about 15 minutes left. The Dalles has outscored its opponents 95-2. The Riverhawks host Marist in a semifinal match on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Wahtonka.

Southwest Washington Class 1A Girls Soccer District Tournament

Tenino 2, Columbia 0

Oregon Cross Country Championships at Lane Community College in Eugene

Hood River Valley finished fifth in Class 5A boys. Gus VandenHeuvel was the top Eagle finisher in 29th place. In the 5A girls race, HRV’s Savina Davis was 23rd. The Dalles finished sixth in Class 4A girls, paced by Flamingo Duyck in 28th. The Riverhawks’ Luke Sorenson was 21st in the 4A boys run. In Class 2A/1A girls, Trout Lake’s Melody Stock was third and Felicity Peck tenth. And Trout Lake’s Joby Steward was 37th in the 2A/!A boy’s race.

Washington Cross Country Championships at Sun Willows GC, Pasco

Columbia’s Lilah Zimmerman finished fifth in the girls’ Class 1A run. Stevenson’s Daisy Jones finished in 31st.

Oregon Girls Water Polo Tournament at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center

Semi-Final

Hood River Valley 20, Willamette 3

Championship

Summit 9, Hood River Valley 1

Oregon Boys Water Polo Tournament at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center

Semi-Final

Hood River Valley 8, Bend 7

Championship

Mountain View 15, Hood River Valley 8

Oregon Class 1A-8 Man Football Playoffs

First Round

Perrydale 66, Sherman 20