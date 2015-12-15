November 5 Prep Sports Roundup

Oregon Class 5A Boys Soccer First Round

Silverton 2, Hood River Valley 1 (PK 7-6):  Freshman Colt Lorentz hit the game winner in the eighth round of penalty kicks to give Silverton the win.  Foxes goalkeeper Henry Briggs had a massive save to help set the stage for Lorentz. 

 

Oregon Class 4A Boys Soccer First Round

The Dalles 7, Cottage Grove 0:    Ivan Santana and Juan Camarillo both tallied hat tricks to lead the Riverhawks.  The Dalles hosts North Marion on Saturday morning at 11 in a quarterfinal match.

 

Southwest Washington Class 1A Volleyball Tournament

Columbia def. Montesano 3-1

Kalama def. Columbia 3-2:  Columbia will face either Hoquiam or Castle Rock for a berth in the Washington Class 1A tournament on Saturday morning at 11 in Rochester

 

