November 5 Prep Sports Roundup

Oregon Class 5A Boys Soccer First Round

Silverton 2, Hood River Valley 1 (PK 7-6): Freshman Colt Lorentz hit the game winner in the eighth round of penalty kicks to give Silverton the win. Foxes goalkeeper Henry Briggs had a massive save to help set the stage for Lorentz.

Oregon Class 4A Boys Soccer First Round

The Dalles 7, Cottage Grove 0: Ivan Santana and Juan Camarillo both tallied hat tricks to lead the Riverhawks. The Dalles hosts North Marion on Saturday morning at 11 in a quarterfinal match.

Southwest Washington Class 1A Volleyball Tournament

Columbia def. Montesano 3-1

Kalama def. Columbia 3-2: Columbia will face either Hoquiam or Castle Rock for a berth in the Washington Class 1A tournament on Saturday morning at 11 in Rochester