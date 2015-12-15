November 4 Prep Sports Roundup

Wednesday Schedule

Oregon Class 5A Girls Soccer Tournament

First Round

Corvallis 1, Hood River Valley 0: The Spartans’ Zia Wolfgramm scored from the right side of the top of the penalty box with six minutes remaining to lift Corvallis to the win. HRV had most of the scoring chances in the game, particularly in the first half, but could not find the net.

Oregon Class 4A Girls Soccer Tournament

First Round

The Dalles 7, Baker 0: The Riverhawks recorded their fourteenth shutout in 15 games to advance. The Riverhawks got two goals each from Ariana Gonzalez and Leila Garcia ans single tallies from Willow Ziegenhagen, Lilyana Gonzalez and Yaritza Torres-Escobedo.They will host Estacada, a team they defeated twice this year in Tri-Valley Conference play, on Saturday.

Southwest Washington Class 1A Volleyball District Tournament

First Round

LaCenter def. Columbia 3-0

Second Round

Columbia def. Tenino 3-0: The Bruins play Hoquiam at King’s Way Christian on Saturday at 1 p.m. for a berth in the state tournament.

Friday Schedule

Oregon Class 4A Volleyball at North Bend

Quarterfinal

The Dalles vs. Cascade Christian, 11 a.m.

Oregon Class 1A Volleyball at LaGrande

Quarterfinals

Sherman vs. Joseph, 1 p.m.

Dufur vs. Echo, 3 p.m.

Oregon Class 1A-8 Man Football Playoffs

First Round

Sherman at Perrydale, 7 p.m.

Oregon Girls Water Polo Tournament at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center

Semi-Final

Hood River Valley vs. Ashland or Willamette, 6 p.m.

Oregon Boys Water Polo Tournament at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center

Semi-Final

Hood River Valley vs. Bend, 8:20 p.m.

Saturday Schedule

Oregon Cross Country Championships at Lane Community College in Eugene

Melody Stock & Felicity Peck, Trout Lake in Class 2A/1A Girls, 9:25 a.m.

Trout Lake in Class 2A/1A Boys, 10 a.m.

The Dalles in Class 4A Girls, 11:45 a.m.

Luke Sorenson $ Lazarus Taylor, The Dalles in Class 4A Boys, 12:20 p.m.

Hood River Valley in Class 5A Girls, 1:45 p.m.

Hood River Valley in Class 5A Boys, 2:20 p.m.

Washington Cross Country Championships at Sun Willows GC, Pasco

Columbia & Stevenson in Class 1A Girls, 10 a.m.

Columbia & Stevenson’s Colton Hollis in Class 1A Boys, noon

Oregon Class 4A Girls Soccer Tournament

Quarterfinal

Estacada at The Dalles, 2 p.m.

Southwest Washington Class 1A Girls Soccer District Tournament

Columbia vs. Tenino at King’s Way Christian, 10 a.m. (winner to state)

Southwest Washington Class 1A Volleyball District Tournament

Columbia vs. Hoquiam at King’s Way Christian, 1 p.m.