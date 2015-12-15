November 4 Prep Sports Roundup

Wednesday Schedule
Oregon Class 5A Girls Soccer Tournament
First Round
Corvallis 1, Hood River Valley 0: The Spartans’ Zia Wolfgramm scored from the right side of the top of the penalty box with six minutes remaining to lift Corvallis to the win. HRV had most of the scoring chances in the game, particularly in the first half, but could not find the net.
Oregon Class 4A Girls Soccer Tournament
First Round
The Dalles 7, Baker 0: The Riverhawks recorded their fourteenth shutout in 15 games to advance. The Riverhawks got two goals each from Ariana Gonzalez and Leila Garcia ans single tallies from Willow Ziegenhagen, Lilyana Gonzalez and Yaritza Torres-Escobedo.They will host Estacada, a team they defeated twice this year in Tri-Valley Conference play, on Saturday.
Southwest Washington Class 1A Volleyball District Tournament
First Round
LaCenter def. Columbia 3-0
Second Round
Columbia def. Tenino 3-0: The Bruins play Hoquiam at King’s Way Christian on Saturday at 1 p.m. for a berth in the state tournament.
Friday Schedule
Oregon Class 4A Volleyball at North Bend
Quarterfinal
The Dalles vs. Cascade Christian, 11 a.m.
Oregon Class 1A Volleyball at LaGrande
Quarterfinals
Sherman vs. Joseph, 1 p.m.
Dufur vs. Echo, 3 p.m.
Oregon Class 1A-8 Man Football Playoffs
First Round
Sherman at Perrydale, 7 p.m.
Oregon Girls Water Polo Tournament at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center
Semi-Final
Hood River Valley vs. Ashland or Willamette, 6 p.m.
Oregon Boys Water Polo Tournament at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center
Semi-Final
Hood River Valley vs. Bend, 8:20 p.m.
Saturday Schedule
Oregon Cross Country Championships at Lane Community College in Eugene
Melody Stock & Felicity Peck, Trout Lake in Class 2A/1A Girls, 9:25 a.m.
Trout Lake in Class 2A/1A Boys, 10 a.m.
The Dalles in Class 4A Girls, 11:45 a.m.
Luke Sorenson $ Lazarus Taylor, The Dalles in Class 4A Boys, 12:20 p.m.
Hood River Valley in Class 5A Girls, 1:45 p.m.
Hood River Valley in Class 5A Boys, 2:20 p.m.
Washington Cross Country Championships at Sun Willows GC, Pasco
Columbia & Stevenson in Class 1A Girls, 10 a.m.
Columbia & Stevenson’s Colton Hollis in Class 1A Boys, noon
Oregon Class 4A Girls Soccer Tournament
Quarterfinal
Estacada at The Dalles, 2 p.m.
Southwest Washington Class 1A Girls Soccer District Tournament
Columbia vs. Tenino at King’s Way Christian, 10 a.m. (winner to state)
Southwest Washington Class 1A Volleyball District Tournament
Columbia vs. Hoquiam at King’s Way Christian, 1 p.m.