November 4 Prep Sports Roundup

Oregon Class 5A Girls Soccer First Round

Silverton 7, Hood River Valley 1: Marley Wertz registered a hat trick for the Foxes.

Oregon Class 4A Girls Soccer First Round

The Dalles 8, Rainier 0: The Riverhawks scored all eight goals in the first half, four by Ariana Gonzalez. Willow Ziegehagen contributed a pair and Lilyana Gonzalez and Natalie Elias also scored. The Dalles hosts Klamath Union in the quarterfinals on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Southwest Washington Class 1A Girls Soccer Tournament

Quarterfinal

Seton Catholic 7, Columbia 0