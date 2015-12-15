November 22 Prep Football Roundup

Oregon Class 1A 8-Man Football Semi-Final

Crosspoint Christian 44, Dufur 8: The Warriors raced out to a 30-0 halftime lead as they ran for 252 yards in the first half alone. Nate Gibson was doing most of the damage with rushing touchdowns of 43, two and 14 yards. Defensively, the Warriors gave up only 52 total yards in the first half and just two first downs.

The Rangers showed some life to start the third quarter, taking their opening drive down to the goal line and eventually scoring on a 1-yard TD run from Choice Richards, cutting the deficit to 30-8 after the successful two-point try.

However, the Warriors came right back, picking up a big 4th-and-6 on the ensuing drive and eventually getting a 35-yard TD run from Gibson, who would later score again from 62 yards out.

Oregon Class 1A 6-Man Football Semi-Final

Harper Christian 27, Sherman 6: Harper Charter only led 7-0 at halftime when Madoxx Martinez threw a TD pass to Cope Christensen on the second play of the second quarter. In the second half, Martinez took the opening kickoff for the Hornets for a touchdown, putting Harper up 13-0 early in the third.

Harper scored following the blocked punt that occurred inside the Sherman 20-yard line, Martinez hit Colt Benz for a 15-yard TD pass and catch, followed by the one-point run to put Harper up 20-0 quickly in the third. The Huskies were able to put together a strong drive that ended with a deflected pass from Robert Williams that went right into the hands of Rhyder Smith for a 15-yard TD, cutting the Harper lead to 20-6. But Martinez connected with Richard Joyce up the middle on a 12-yard pass for the score that sealed the win for Harper.