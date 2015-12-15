Dufur is headed back to the state championship game for the first time in eight years.

The top-seeded Rangers held off Imbler 50-to-40 Saturday night at Kennison Field in Hermiston to advance to the 1A-eight championship.

Bryson Cates led the way for Dufur, rushing for 275 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries. Drew Westfall added 107 yards and a score.

Imbler made things interesting, taking a 28-to-21 lead early in the third quarter. But Cates answered with a 51-yard touchdown run, sparking a Rangers comeback.

Dufur took the lead for good, and a late interception returned for a touchdown helped seal the victory.

The 10-and-1 Rangers will face second-seeded Adrian for the state championship Saturday at 4:30 p.m. in Hermiston.