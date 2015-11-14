November 14-15 Prep Sports Scoreboard

Oregon Class 4A Girls Soccer Championship

Marist 2, The Dalles 0: The Spartans won their second straight 4A title while denying the Riverhawks an unbeaten season. After a scoreless first half, Piper Paslay scored in the 45th minute off a corner kick to give Marist the lead. Libby McLaughlin scored on a penalty kick in the 59th minute for the final margin. Marist was dominant on the day, outshooting The Dalles 28-7 with 16 of those shots on goal. Riverhawk goalkeeper Olivia Prado kept her team in the game with 14 saves. The best chance for The Dalles came early in the contest, when Lilyana Gonzalez rang a shot off of the crossbar.

Oregon Class 1A 8-Man Football Quarterfinal

Dufur 36, Perrydale 6: The Rangers will play Crosspoint Christian in a semifinal game on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Summit High School in Bend.

Oregon Class 1A 6-Man Football Quarterfinal

Sherman 26, Eddyville 19: The Huskies advance to a semifinal matchup with Harper Charter on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Baker High School.

Washington Class 1A Volleyball Tournament

Columbia split four matches to finish eighth in the tournament. After being swept by Cascade Christian in the first round, the Bruins then had straight sets wins of their own against Lakeside and Annie Wright in the consolation round, before falling to The Bear Creek School 21-25, 17-25, 25-14, 25-21, 16-14 in the seventh place match.