November 10 Prep Sports: Marist Tops The Dalles In Girls Soccer Semi-Final

Oregon Class 4A Girls Soccer Tournament

Semi-Final

Marist 4, The Dalles 0: The two-time reigning champion broke out with four second-half goals to beat the top-seeded Riverhawks in a rematch of last year’s state final. Tori Sherman got the Spartans on the board three minutes into the second half with a 25-yard blast into the top side netting. Libby McLaughlin scored off a cross from Avery Hickman in the 53rd minute, then McLaughlin assisted Lexi Hudson and Kiara Philyaw on goals off corner kicks. Marist had a 24-7 edge in shots. The Spartans posted their 12th consecutive shutout and 31st consecutive win. The Riverhawks finish the season 15-1-1.