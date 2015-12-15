Northern Wasco PUD Receives Reliability Honor

Northern Wasco County People’s Utility District has earned the Certificate of Excellence in Reliability for 2025 from the American Public Power Association. The award recognizes exceptional electric reliability and Northern Wasco PUD is one of only two utilities in Oregon to receive it this year. APPA is a trade group that represents more than 2,000 not-for-profit, community-owned electric utilities, tracks power outage and restoration data for public utilities nationwide, and each year compares that data to national statistics from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. In 2025, Northern Wasco PUD customers experienced an average of about 27 minutes of outage time, well below the national public power average of 55 minutes and significantly below the regional average of 134 minutes.



