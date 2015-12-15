Northern Wasco PUD Names Scholarship Recipients

Northern Wasco County PUD announced the recipients of its 2026 Board of Directors’ Scholarship Program at The Dalles and Dufur High Schools. This year’s scholarship recipients are Noraya Gallegos, who will attend Oregon State University to study Civil Engineering, Jonathan Rodriguez Mota, who will attend Oregon State University to study Mechanical Engineering, and Alexis Westfall, who will attend the University of Alabama Honors College to double major in Political Science and Sports Management, with minors in American Sign Language and Spanish. The Northern Wasco PUD scholarship program awards each recipient a total of $10,000 distributed over two years to support students pursuing fields of study that could benefit the utility industry. The program is designed to promote interest in utility careers while supporting local students in their educational journeys.