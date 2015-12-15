Northern Wasco PUD Earns Workplace Recognition

Northern Wasco County People’s Utility District has earned recognition on two Oregon workplace lists, both based on employee feedback. The utility ranked 13th among 33 large organizations on Oregon Business magazine’s 100 Best Nonprofits to Work For in Oregon list. It’s the third consecutive year Northern Wasco PUD has made the list, moving up from 21st place in 2024 and 16th last year. Northern Wasco PUD also ranked 16th among 34 small employers in The Oregonian’s Top Workplaces 2026 list. That’s the utility’s second consecutive year on the list, and an improvement from 20th place last year. The Oregonian’s rankings included 102 employers across Oregon and Southwest Washington. According to Northern Wasco PUD, employee surveys highlighted workplace culture, work-life balance, pay, benefits and employee well-being as strengths. The utility says that workplace culture and a shared sense of purpose help it attract and retain employees.