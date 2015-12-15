No Timeline For Water’s Edge Reopening

Adventist Health Columbia Gorge has gotten about 95 percent of its operations that were housed at Water’s Edge in The Dalles functioning at new locations, but there is no timeline established for re-entering the building. Adventist Administrative and Operations Officer Jayme Thompson told Wasco County Commissioners on Wednesday that they have had conversations with the Oregon Health Authority on code updates and the need to rebuild around those. She does not foresee a quick return, but also doesn’t think it will take 12 months to get back into the building. Water’s Edge suffered serious damage during the severe wind storm the night of December 16. County Commissioners approved a Declaration of Emergency as a result of that storm, which could help provide some funding help for repairs.