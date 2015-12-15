No Significant Grasshopper Fire Growth

There was no significant growth on the Grasshopper Fire Thursday. Great Basin Incident Management Team 4 Operations Section Chief Kevin Norton once again said the southwest corner of the fire footprint is where most of their work is focused. Norton says mop-up work is on-going in the northwest corner of the fire. To the east, repair work and cleanup has started. Norton adds fire crews are working with the Oregon Department of Forestry to open roads for access when people are allowed back into some areas within the fire footprint.