No Kings Protests Planned In Mid-Columbia

More than 60 “No Kings” protests are planned across Oregon Saturday as part of a national protest against what organizers call the growing authoritarianism of the current presidential administration. Locally, organizers plan rallies in downtown Hood River at the Overlook Memorial Park fountain from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in The Dalles on West 6th between Cherry Heights and Webber from noon to 2 p.m., and in White Salmon on Willow Street from noon to 2 p.m. Organizers say those leading the protests are trained in de-escalation and are working closely with local partners to ensure they are peaceful.