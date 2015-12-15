No Kings Protests Planned In Mid-Columbia

More than 60 “No Kings” protests are planned across Oregon Saturday as part of a national protest against what organizers call the growing authoritarianism of the current presidential administration.  Locally, organizers plan rallies in downtown Hood River at the Overlook Memorial Park fountain from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in The Dalles on West 6th between Cherry Heights and Webber from noon to 2 p.m., and in White Salmon on Willow Street from noon to 2 p.m.  Organizers say those leading the protests are trained in de-escalation and are working closely with local partners to ensure they are peaceful.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK