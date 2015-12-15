No Growth On Grasshopper Fire

There was no growth reported on the Grasshopper Fire, and no change in containment.  Acreage remains at 43,244, with containment still at 23%.  California Complex Incident Management Team 6 Operations Section Chief Anthony Rapoza says the fire remained east of Highway 35, and a shift of winds to the west will help push the fire into itself.  There is a Red Flag Warning in effect for the fire area into late Saturday night with hot conditions and strong west winds.  The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level 2 “Get Set” evacuation advisory for Sportsman’s Paradise, South Valley Road and north of Rail Hollow Road.  After Saturday, temperatures are forecast to go down and humidity to go up.  Crews Friday will focus on direct suppression efforts along the northern and western perimeters while reinforcing containment along the west side of the incident.

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