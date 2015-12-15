No Damage From Slide Near Wicks Plant

There was no damage to the Wicks Water Treatment Facility in The Dalles after a small slide above the plant resulted in one large boulder traveling down the slope, knocking down several trees, and coming to rest near the door of the compressor building at the edge of the sediment basin.

The Dalles Public Works officials say the boulder was slowed before causing significant damage to the basin.

Minor damage occurred to a walkway and railing.

No injuries were reported.

A senior engineer with rock slope stability and rock fall analysis experience from Shannon & Wilson, Inc. was on site Thursday morning to conduct a formal analysis and will be providing recommendations.

As a precautionary measure, buildings located directly below the hillside are being kept unoccupied.

The facility remains fully operational and continues to maintain full water treatment functions.

City officials say in the unlikely event of a temporary disruption to treatment operations, the City has adequate water supply available through operation of its wells.

 

