Nisei Highway Marker To Be Dedicated On Veterans Day

Dedication of the Oregon Nisei Veterans Historical Marker on Highway 35 will take place on Veterans Day next Tuesday. Highway 35 from Hood River to Government Camp was designated as the Oregon Nisei Veterans World War II Memorial Highway in 2022, and this marker will be the completion of the project. It includes six images that features stories and family connections. The American Legion Post 22 Veterans Day ceremony at River of Life Assembly Church on Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. will include remarks on the marker, and registration for that event is full, but it will be live streamed and can be viewed at Anderson Tribute Center or on its Facebook page. The onsite public unveiling of the marker will take place on Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m. on Highway 35 at the first viewpoint area where the Nisei Veterans Highway sign is located.