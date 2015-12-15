Nichols Appointed To Fill Vacant Commission Seat

Wasco County Commissioners selected Rodger Nichols to fill the remainder of the term of late Phil Brady.  Nichols, a longtime print and broadcast journalist who is currently in the midst of his second stint representing Wasco County on the Columbia River Gorge Commission, will serve the final six months in Brady’s term.  Commissioner Jeff Justesen made the nomination that Chair Scott Hege seconded, noting it was important to get a third person to represent the County’s citizens.  He said Nichols has a history of attending Commission meeting as a journalist, someone who looks at facts, and has his finger on the pulse of many things.  Nichols said while he had volunteered, the appointment was unexpected.  He told the Commission he would work to do the same things Brady would have done.  Nichols added he has no intention of being a candidate for the post in November.

Adblock Detected

We have detected that you are using an adblock in your browser’s plugin to disable advertising from loading on our website.

Your Experience is very important to us, and your Ad Blocker enabled will cause our site not to perform as expected.  Turn off the Ad Blocker or add our site to your exceptions.  After you turn off or add exception please refresh the site or click ok.

Please note: Clicking OK below will NOT disable your ad blocker. You will need to make that change within the ad blocker's settings.

OK