Next Rowena Fire MARC Event To Include Info On Debris Removal

Wasco County’s next Multi-Agency Resource Center event for those impacted by the Rowena Fire will include information about the state-led debris removal process. It will be held Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Gloria Center in The Dalles at 2502 West 7th. Those who cannot attend in person can access the event by Zoom. The link is available on the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. There will be information on the two phases of debris removal for those that have signed a Right-of-Entry form. Wasco County Emergency Management staff and the Department of Environmental Quality will be available to explain the process, answer questions, and provide a guide through the next steps in recovery. ROE forms grant the necessary permission for County and DEQ personnel to access property for cleanup. Forms will be available at the event.