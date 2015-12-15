Next Door Names Philanthropists Of The Year

The Next Door Inc. has announced its Philanthropists of the Year, naming three recipients.  One is One Community Health family physician Molly Fauth.  Rather than plan a traditional party for a milestone birthday, Fauth used a platform that combined an E-vite with fundraising capabilities, and encouraged her guests to support causes that strengthen the community, including The Next Door, Mid-Columbia Community Action Council, Adopt-a-Dog, Columbia Gorge Food Bank, or one of their choosing, in lieu of birthday gifts.  Another recipient is Pray Electric.  For the past two years, Larry and Mandelynn Pray have generously donated gift cards to youth at The Next Door’s Kelly Avenue School so those students can address their own needs and those of their families.  The other honorees are Klickitat County donors who wish to remain anonymous.

