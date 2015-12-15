Next Door Harvest Of Hope Comes Amid Funding Questions

The Next Door will hold its annual Harvest Of Hope fundraiser later this month amid a backdrop of uncertainty for some of the funding it receives for the  35 programs the organization administers.  Director of Marketing and Development Amanda Lawrence says they are seeing cuts at both the federal and state levels.  Lawrence says many of The Next Door’s programs help to lift people up and get the tools they need to succeed and not need shelters and food banks.  The Harvest of Hope fundraiser will be held on October 23 at 5:30 p.m. at The Ruins in Hood River, featuring Next Door board member Maija Yasui as keynote speaker.  Tickets are available through The Next Door’s website or Facebook page.

