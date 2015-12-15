Next Door Family Programs Available To All

The Next Door’s Family Services programs are available to families in Hood River, Wasco, Sherman, Gilliam, and Wheeler counties. Program Manager Karin Tauscher says many people don’t realize there are no income restrictions on any of the services they offer to new parents. The program offers “Welcome Baby” packets to all new parents in the five-county area, listing available resources. There is also Healthy Families Oregon that teaches positive parenting skills, and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, providing books to children from birth to age 5. The Next Door’s office in The Dalles also has a Community Closet open for families to give or take gently used baby clothing, toys, and equipment. More information is available at nextdoorinc.org.