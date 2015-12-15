Next Door Annual Appeal Underway

The Next Door is in the midst of its annual appeal.  Executive Director Janet Hamada says their goal is to raise $250,000 by the end of January, which is what they have raised in the past few years.  The Next Door houses 36 different services that work in Hood River, Wasco, and other counties throughout the region.  In the last year, Hamada says they have reached 15,760 people, with 1,058 active clients, the majority of which are children and their parents.  To give to The Next Door go online to its website at nextdoorinc.org, or visit their offices on 965 Tucker Road in Hood River or 1113 Kelly Avenue in The Dalles.

