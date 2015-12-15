Newhouse Joins In Letter Seeking H-2A Changes

Washington Congressman Dan Newhouse is urging the Trump Administration to make changes to the H-2A agricultural guest worker program, saying delays and outdated regulations are hurting farmers and ranchers across the country. Newhouse led a letter signed by six Republican Senators and ten Representatives to the Departments of Labor, State, and Homeland Security, calling for faster visa processing and regulatory reforms to help agricultural employers fill critical jobs. The lawmakers say lengthy processing times are delaying workers needed for planting and harvest, while current rules leave year-round livestock and dairy operations unable to use the program because it is limited to seasonal work. The letter also asks federal agencies to create a faster track for employers and returning workers with strong compliance records, provide clearer wage guidance, and allow greater flexibility for employers to update approved job sites. Newhouse says dependable access to a legal agricultural workforce is essential to the nation’s food supply and rural economy, and he’s calling on the administration to act quickly before future growing seasons are affected.