Newhouse “Build More Hydro” Bill Signed Into Law

Washington Fourth District Congressman Dan Newhouse’s “Build More Hydro” bill has been signed into law by President Donald Trump. It allows the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to approve six-year extensions for hydropower projects licensed before 2020. Newhouse says the Build More Hydro bill would extend commence construction deadlines for hydropower projects nationwide and increase American energy production. Newhouse adds since the introduction of his bill and a companion bill by Montana Senator Steve Daines approximately 100 megawatts of hydropower has been put on hold with an additional 36 megawatts forced into limbo by the end of the year because of congressional inaction. Hydropower supplies baseload electricity to over 30 million homes, provides 96% of utility-scale energy storage, and is important for flood control, water storage, irrigation, and grid reliability services.