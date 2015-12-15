New Wasco County Highway Signs To Honor Vets

Some new signs are coming to highways entering Wasco County. Wasco County Veterans Services in a partnership with the Oregon Department of Transportation will be putting up new “Entering Wasco County” signs at seven different entry points adding the byline “We Honor Veterans.” Wasco County Veterans Services Officer Chelsea Perritt told County Commissioners it’s patterned on other signs she has seen while traveling. The signs will be installed at entry points to the County on Highways 26, 30, 97, 197, 216, and 218. The County Commission approved $3,700 for the signs, and Perritt says she is applying for grants to attempt to offset that money.