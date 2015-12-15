New Restrictions On Hood River County Forestlands

New wildfire prevention restrictions are now in effect in the Hood River County Forest, as fire danger remains high. The restrictions took effect at 12:01 Tuesday morning and include overnight closures. Camping and parking in the county forest are prohibited between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., except at Kingsley Campground, Tucker Park and Toll Bridge Park. All gates providing access to the county forest are also closed, including Post Canyon, Riordan Hill, Upper Binns Hill and Gilhouley. Motorized vehicles with combustion engines are prohibited on trails and gated county forest roads. All campfires are prohibited. Portable stoves and fire pits using liquefied or bottled fuel are still allowed in clear areas free of flammable vegetation. Users must have either a shovel and one gallon of water, or a two-and-a-half-pound fire extinguisher. A map showing gate closures is available at webmap dot hoodrivercounty dot gov slash trail. The county will announce when the restrictions are lifted. For questions, contact the Hood River County Forestry Department at 541-387-6888.