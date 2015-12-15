New Items Can Be Accepted For Recycling

Implementation of the Recycling Modernization Act passed by the Oregon Legislature four years ago is underway, and it is expanding what you can put into your recycling bin.  Jim Winterbottom of Waste Connections outlines some of what can now be accepted for recycling, including plastic tubs used to contain products like yogurt and cottage cheese, garden pots, buckets, and wax coated milk cartons and gravy containers.  Winterbottom notes much of what has been added are items that had been pushed out of the recycling stream in recent years, but he says that’s a good thing, allowing people to produce less curbside garbage, and there will be more education and outreach on proper disposal and where the material is processed.  Details on acceptable recyclables are available at hoodrivergarbage.com and thedallesdisposal.com.

