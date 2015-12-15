New Fire Cameras To Be Installed In Wasco County

The University of Oregon Hazards Lab is expanding its wildfire detection network in Wasco County, adding new artificial intelligence-integrated cameras designed to identify smoke within minutes and improve early response.  The Hazards Lab’s Nick Maggio says they are still working to determine the exact location for the three cameras that will be installed this year, with more to come in the future.  There are already cameras located on Mount Defiance installed by Pacific Power, and on Stacker Butte and Juniper Butte put up in partnership with Klickitat PUD.  Google is providing $250,000 to install and maintain the cameras in and near The Dalles.  The cameras perform 360-degree scans every two minutes, using AI to flag potential smoke or fire activity.  Those signals are then quickly and independently verified by two human reviewers before the precise coordinates are shared with emergency responders. With alerts reaching fire authorities in an average of five minutes, this technology enables faster response times and helps contain fires before they spread.

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