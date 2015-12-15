New Bridge Awaits Fed Funding, But Work Continues

The Hood River-White Salmon Bridge project is awaiting word from the Federal Highway Administration on whether it will receive a $532 million Bridge Improvement Program grant during the current funding cycle.  The Bridge Authority should learn by September whether they will get the award that would allow construction to begin on the $1.12 billion project.  Bridge Authority board co-chair Grant Polson says behind the scenes work continues to be ready for when full funding is achieved, including testing the locations in the Columbia River where the bridge foundations will be.  Sixty-percent design work should be ready this summer, and the goal remains for actual construction to begin in the fall of 2027, assuming the federal funding coming through.

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