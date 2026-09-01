Nevada Street Sewer Project Starts on September 8

The Dalles Public Works Department will begin a sewer service renewal project on Nevada Street on September 8. Nevada Street will be closed to through traffic, including emergency vehicles, between East 17th Street and East 16th Court from Tuesday through Thursday of next week. Drivers and bicyclists will be detoured to nearby streets, while pedestrian and sidewalk access will remain open. Work is scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Traffic controls will remain in place after hours because of an open trench. No parking will be allowed in the project area. Questions can be directed to The Dalles Public Works Department at 541-296-5401.