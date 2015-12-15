NDI Names King As Volunteer Of The Year

The Next Door has named Christy King as our Volunteer of the Year. King is a mentor with Gorge Youth Mentoring. King has dedicated countless hours to exploring the Gorge, trying new experiences, and supporting her mentee, Damian, grown in ways that go far beyond GYM’s program requirements. Together, they hike scenic trails, visit history museums, go bowling, enjoy food outings, attend cultural events like the Gorge Festival of Nations, and spend time wildlife viewing, spotting sea lions, sea otters, and pikas. In the winter, they visit the mountain to sled and snowshoe, and in the summer, they regularly take part in free stand up paddleboarding with Wylde Wind and Water in Hood River. Damian’s mother describes King as “an amazing match,” and says that without her, Damian wouldn’t have access to so many enriching experiences.