NCPHD Issues Water Advisories For Tooley Water District & Rowena Crest Manor

The North Central Public Health District has issued an alert advising those in Rowena Crest Manor and the Tooley Water District to not use tap water for drinking and cooking until further notice. The District says some areas in those water systems lost pressure in the aftermath of the Rowena Fire, and those conditions may have caused harmful contaminants to enter the water system, leading to the advisory against consuming the tap water. In additions, residents in those areas advised to limit the use of hot water, limit shower time and use lukewarm water and ventilate the area, use a dishwasher to wash dishes and use the air dry setting, wash clothing in cold water, do not take baths or use hot tubs or swimming pools. Use only bottled water for drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, and food preparation, and do not try to treat the water yourself by boiling or other methods. Potable and bottled water is available at The Dalles Middle School. NCPHD says it will inform residents when tests show that the water is safe again, but they do not have a timeframe for when this will be resolved.