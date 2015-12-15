NCPHD Acquires Lead Detector

North Central Public Health District says it has purchased a handheld X‑ray fluorescence analyzer, which detects and measures lead in materials like paint, soil, and other consumer products. Outside of Multnomah County, NCPHD is the only local public health department in Oregon to have the tool. NCPHD Epidemiologist Zachary Hale at NCPHD, is a certified lead risk assessor trained to operate the XRF tool. He will be using the device for on-site lead investigations to identify the cause of raised levels in children, and he will be attending community events to allow people to test household items for lead content. NCPHD will be at the Wasco County Children’s Fair on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the public can bring items to test. Likely objects include paint, soil, toys, ceramics, dishware, jewelry, and cosmetics. Vintage and international items are especially likely to contain lead. If you cannot make the Children’s Fair, call (541) 506-2600, and NCPHD will try to coordinate a test.