Nash Named New Hood River Chamber Executive Director

Visit Hood River has named Mallory Nash as its new executive director. Nash will also lead the Hood River County Chamber of Commerce, beginning December 1. Nash most recently served as executive director of the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation and the Downtown Pullman Association. She brings more than 10 years of experience in economic development, tourism, business support and community engagement. In Washington, Nash worked with the Main Street program, focusing on downtown business vitality, destination development and community partnerships. She succeeds Katie Kadlub, who announced in June that she would step down after serving as CEO since 2021. As executive director, Nash will oversee existing tourism and chamber programs, work with the board of directors on strategic priorities, and pursue new opportunities for the region.