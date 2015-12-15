Naramore Named New MCCAC Director

The Mid-Columbia Community Action Council has selected Leslie Naramore as the agency’s Executive Director. Naramore has been the agency’s Interim Executive Director since Kenny LaPoint stepped down from the position in February of this year. MCCAC Board Chair Joan Bird says Naramore led the organization through transition, prioritizing support of staff while ensuring uninterrupted programming to the community, while also leading the agency’s response to unexpected needs, including during severe winter weather and in the aftermath of the Rowena Fire. Naramore has eleven years of professional experience in local community action and non-profit management, including more than seven years serving as the Executive Director of MCCAC’s counterpart in Klickitat and Skamania Counties, Washington Gorge Action Programs. Mid-Columbia Community Action serves Hood River, Wasco and Sherman counties.