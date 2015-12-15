Names Sought For Federal Street Plaza

The City of The Dalles is inviting community members to help name the new Federal Street Plaza currently under construction. Community members are encouraged to submit names that reflect the history, character, culture, geography, or community spirit of The Dalles. Community members may submit up to three proposed names. Each submission must include a brief explanation describing the inspiration or significance of the proposed name. Proposed names should reflect the history, character, culture, geography, or community spirit of The Dalles, and be appropriate for a public gathering space. Include a brief explanation for each proposed name. The Federal Street Plaza Ad Hoc Committee will select three finalists for a community vote, and the final name will be announced during the plaza’s grand opening. Name submissions may be made through July 21 by completing the online form at thedalles.gov.