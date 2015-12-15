Municipal Election Filing Deadline Has Past

The filing deadline for municipal elections has past. There will be two contested races in The Dalles, including a three-way contest for Mayor to succeed Rich Mays. Current City Councilor Tim McGlothlin, former Councilor Darcy Long, and Joseph Slusher are the three candidates. Two people are seeking to replace McGlothlin in Council Position 1: Tristan Sheppard and Kim Morgan. Incumbent Scott Randall is the lone candidate for Position 3. There will be no contested seats in Hood River. Current Councilor Gladys Rivera is the only candidate for Mayor, as Paul Blackburn did not seek re-election. And there are three candidates for three Council positions, including incumbents Ben Mitchell and Doug Stepina, along with Kate Hoffman. Grant Polson is not looking for a second term. In Cascade Locks, incumbent Mayor Brenda Wood is being challenged by Ashleigh Wajtyna, and there are five City Council hopefuls: Brian High, Courtnee Kellman, Jaime Rivera, Miranda Audritsh, and Shirelle Price.