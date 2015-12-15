Multi-Agency Response To Early Saturday Morning Lyle Fire

Lyle Fire and Rescue says multiple RVs, a car, and surrounding grass caught fire early Saturday morning near Lyle Point, prompting a multi-agency response. Fire crews were dispatched just after one A-M following reports of loud explosions and flames several feet high near Cove View Lane, south of the railroad tracks. Officials say the fire spread across about two acres of grass and was moving east toward the Lyle Wastewater Treatment Plant. Firefighters from Lyle and several neighboring districts brought the blaze under control in about an hour and a half. Crews remained on scene for approximately three hours. Lyle Fire and Rescue reports no injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and several law enforcement agencies assisted at the scene.